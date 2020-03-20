Partner Fund Management L.P. Invests $51.51 Million in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 819,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,505,000. Centene accounts for about 2.5% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Centene at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Centene by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 195,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,865,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after acquiring an additional 141,317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,462,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

