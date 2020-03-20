Partner Fund Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 198,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,967,000. Anthem accounts for approximately 2.9% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Anthem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Anthem by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,849,000 after buying an additional 96,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $9.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.59. 4,780,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,875. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $185.69 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

