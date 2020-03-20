Partner Fund Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,713 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,031,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.3% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,118,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,865. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.