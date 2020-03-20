Partner Fund Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 533,421 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 533,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Amarin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,233 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $18,046,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 31.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 669,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 410,406 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $7,407,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,995,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.