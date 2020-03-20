Partner Fund Management L.P. Reduces Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Partner Fund Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133,435 shares during the quarter. Iqvia comprises approximately 2.5% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $53,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,904. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

