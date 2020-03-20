Partner Fund Management L.P. Sells 137,322 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,322 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.0% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.08% of HCA Healthcare worth $41,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.50. 5,947,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,344. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

