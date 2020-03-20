Partner Fund Management L.P. Sells 148,475 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Partner Fund Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148,475 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,079,000 after purchasing an additional 419,980 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,272,000 after purchasing an additional 228,086 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,880,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total transaction of $754,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $13.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.45. 2,354,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $162.19 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

