Partner Fund Management L.P. Sells 157,592 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,592 shares during the quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $819,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

COUP traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,968. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,685. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

