Partner Fund Management L.P. Sells 314,833 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Partner Fund Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,833 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

NYSE MOH traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.75. 1,366,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.