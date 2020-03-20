Partner Fund Management L.P. Sells 545,215 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Partner Fund Management L.P. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 545,215 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 3.2% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Zimmer Biomet worth $66,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. 3,012,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,269. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

