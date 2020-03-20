Partner Fund Management L.P. Takes $19.41 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,406,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of EXACT Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 347.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 4,579,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

