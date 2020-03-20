Partner Fund Management L.P. Trims Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Partner Fund Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,598 shares during the period. Icon makes up 1.6% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Icon worth $33,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter worth $6,535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Icon by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Icon by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,011,000 after acquiring an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Icon by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,270,000 after acquiring an additional 235,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.24. 816,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

