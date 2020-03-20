Partner Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Partner Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 4.0% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,269. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

