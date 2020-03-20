Partner Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 434 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

VRTX stock traded down $9.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.00. 2,753,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,615. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

