Partner Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,931 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Partner Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.3% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after acquiring an additional 419,980 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,603 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,272,000 after acquiring an additional 228,086 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,880,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $13.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.45. 2,354,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $162.19 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.