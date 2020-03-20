Partner Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Partner Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. Irhythm Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,053 shares of company stock worth $4,705,130. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

