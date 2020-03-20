Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder John D. Baker II Acquires 2,645 Shares

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II acquired 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $22,773.45. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PATI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

