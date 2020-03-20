Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Decreased by White Elm Capital LLC

White Elm Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 5.8% of White Elm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,837,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.77.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.