PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by SRB Corp

SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,538,000 after acquiring an additional 531,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $11.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.42. 1,039,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,815,767. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

