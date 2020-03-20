Pettee Investors Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $42.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,072.32. 3,600,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,591. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,386.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.96. The company has a market capitalization of $753.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 53.97 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

