Pettee Investors Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.75. 20,089,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,880,025. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

