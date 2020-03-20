Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,879,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $126.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

