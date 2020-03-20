Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.9% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.36. 22,018,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,402,896. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

