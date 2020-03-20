Pettee Investors Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,318,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,400,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.04. 15,605,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,045. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.