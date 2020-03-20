Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Pettee Investors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,787,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,008,859. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.