Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2020

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.06) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

SAV stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 2,359,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. Savannah Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.24 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

