Senator Investment Group LP Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,050,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $79,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 552,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,222,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

