Senator Investment Group LP Invests $44.64 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 126,020,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,643,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

