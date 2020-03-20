Senator Investment Group LP Makes New $92.39 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $92,392,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,322.48.

AMZN stock traded down $34.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,846.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,802,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,735. The firm has a market cap of $919.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,977.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,840.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

