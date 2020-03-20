Senator Investment Group LP Sells 125,000 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Senator Investment Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 197,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $120,532,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 71,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,304,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,427,283. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from to in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

