SRB Corp Acquires 397 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.0% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,674,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117,944. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.