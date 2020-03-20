SRB Corp Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SRB Corp cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.0% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,054,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,186. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

