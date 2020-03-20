Trustco Bank Corp N Y Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 3.3% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,963,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,392. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

