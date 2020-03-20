Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,027,000 after buying an additional 2,532,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 49,787,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,008,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

