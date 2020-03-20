Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.39. 26,952,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,486,320. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

