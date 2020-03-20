Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 1,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,008,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,840,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

