Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 2,281 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

NYSE T traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. 116,588,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,566,730. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.