Trustco Bank Corp N Y Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 1.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

