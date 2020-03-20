Trustco Bank Corp N Y Trims Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,534,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,393,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

MDT stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 11,353,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

