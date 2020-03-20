UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $225.07 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,643,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Travelers Companies worth $225,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Travelers Companies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,093,000 after acquiring an additional 154,620 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,395,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

NYSE TRV traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. 5,932,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,580. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

