Voss Capital LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,000. KKR & Co Inc accounts for 1.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co Inc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at $328,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,816. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.