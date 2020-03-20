Wedgewood Partners Inc. Buys 35,992 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 881.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 61,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $7.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.75. 20,089,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,880,025. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.11 and its 200 day moving average is $221.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.84.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

