Wedgewood Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 102,281 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 7.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $78,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,525,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,325,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

