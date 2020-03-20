Wedgewood Partners Inc. Invests $17.63 Million in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,628,000. FleetCor Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.03. 1,574,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.35.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

