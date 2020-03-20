Wedgewood Partners Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.3% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,314,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

