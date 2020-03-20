Wedgewood Partners Inc. Takes $25.13 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 391,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 2.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,369,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,870,063. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

