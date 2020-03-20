Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (TSE:WPRT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00. The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 53037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.27.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (TSE:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

