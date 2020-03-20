Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $301,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 292.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $34.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,846.09. 9,800,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,735. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,977.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,322.48.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

