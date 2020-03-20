Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,308 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $95,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,411,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

