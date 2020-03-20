Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 942,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,083,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,890,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,507,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,736. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

